Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

164,767 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1708648730
  2. 1708648735
  3. 1708648740
  4. 1708648745
  5. 1708648751
  6. 1708648757
  7. 1708648762
  8. 1708648767
  9. 1708648773
  10. 1708648778
  11. 1708648784
  12. 1708648788
  13. 1708648792
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,767KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U75EM120033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,767 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2004 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in London, ON
2004 Volkswagen Jetta 304,859 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in London, ON
2008 Honda Civic 169,822 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix *HATCHBACK*ONLY 185KMS*AUTO*4 CYL*CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Toyota Matrix *HATCHBACK*ONLY 185KMS*AUTO*4 CYL*CERT 185,018 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3