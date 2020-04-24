Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY - Affordable, Extended Warranty

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY - Affordable, Extended Warranty

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,835KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932621
  • Stock #: 192183B
  • VIN: JM1BM1U7XE1153755
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

2.0L 4cyl, Black Cloth, Clean Title, Fair Mileage, Great Student Car, Show Set (Tires Only), Warranty Left on the car about 2 years (extended), keyless entry, alloy wheels, tilt steering, cruise control, cd player, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, a/c, bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

