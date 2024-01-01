Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

351,986 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1717731527
  2. 1717731534
  3. 1717731543
  4. 1717731550
  5. 1717731557
  6. 1717731564
  7. 1717731571
  8. 1717731578
  9. 1717731585
  10. 1717731591
  11. 1717731597
  12. 1717731602
  13. 1717731607
  14. 1717731612
  15. 1717731617
  16. 1717731621
  17. 1717731626
  18. 1717731633
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
351,986KM
As Is Condition
VIN JM1GJ1W51E1111369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 351,986 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 WELL SERVICED, MANUAL, FUEL SAVER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 WELL SERVICED, MANUAL, FUEL SAVER, CERTIFIED 232,734 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda Accord EX-L, MINT CONDITION, 4 CYL, LEATHER, CERTIFED for sale in London, ON
2005 Honda Accord EX-L, MINT CONDITION, 4 CYL, LEATHER, CERTIFED 228,382 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XTR, NO ACCIDENTS, 4X4, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XTR, NO ACCIDENTS, 4X4, AS IS SPECIAL 243,011 KM $5,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA6