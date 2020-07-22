2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Power Options POWER SEAT Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.