2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

76,882 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,882KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5524431
  • Stock #: FS:13485
  • VIN: WDDSJ4EB4EN066848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:13485
  • Mileage 76,882 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery TOP-NOTCH LUXURY ALONG WITH SPORTY FLAVOR *Navigation *Panoramic Roof *Backup Cam *Leather *4Matic *Heated Power Seats *Premium Sound *Quick Acceleration *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
POWER SEAT
Console
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

