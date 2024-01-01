Menu
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500*CARGO VAN*HIGH ROOF*EXTENDED*4 CYLINDER**WARRANTY for sale in London, ON

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

334,535 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500*CARGO VAN*HIGH ROOF*EXTENDED*4 CYLINDER**WARRANTY

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500*CARGO VAN*HIGH ROOF*EXTENDED*4 CYLINDER**WARRANTY

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

334,535KM
Used
VIN WD3BE8DC8E5907712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 334,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter