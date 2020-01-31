Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,629KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4623357
  • Stock #: FS13072
  • VIN: 1N4AL3APDEN243862
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ONE OF THE BEST SPORT LOOKING, QUALITY SEDANS



*Navigation

*Leather

*Power Roof

*Backup Cam

*Heated Seats

*Nicely Designed Dashboard

*Fuel Conscious

*Spacious Interior

*Large Trunk Space

*Excellent Performance

*Responsive Acceleration

*Smooth Engine

*Previously Used As a Daily Car Rental



APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

