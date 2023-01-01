2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10339473

10339473 VIN: 5N1AR2MM2EC607084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.