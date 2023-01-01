Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

195,000 KM

Details Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339473
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM2EC607084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

