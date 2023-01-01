Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

191,230 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

SL 4WD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9496585
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM4EC637039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Garnet Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 191,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp AWD Garnet Red 7 seater SL 4WD 4dr Ready for Any adventure Excellent SUV Crossover 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

