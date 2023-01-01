$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD 4dr
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
191,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9496585
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM4EC637039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Garnet Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 191,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp AWD Garnet Red 7 seater SL 4WD 4dr Ready for Any adventure Excellent SUV Crossover
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
