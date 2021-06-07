2014 Nissan Rogue

$20,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 6 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7323632

7323632 Stock #: 836776-FS:14475

836776-FS:14475 VIN: 5N1AT2MVXEC755851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 836776-FS:14475

Mileage 101,699 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.