Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

101,699 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 7323632
  2. 7323632
  3. 7323632
  4. 7323632
  5. 7323632
  6. 7323632
  7. 7323632
  8. 7323632
  9. 7323632
  10. 7323632
  11. 7323632
  12. 7323632
  13. 7323632
  14. 7323632
  15. 7323632
  16. 7323632
Contact Seller

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

101,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7323632
  • Stock #: 836776-FS:14475
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXEC755851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 836776-FS:14475
  • Mileage 101,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 139,337 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue
 101,699 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang
 151,968 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory