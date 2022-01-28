2014 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8179584

8179584 Stock #: 21-R117B

21-R117B VIN: 5N1AT2MV3EC780364

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,095 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

