2014 Nissan Rogue

172,531 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

S

2014 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

172,531KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9149884
  • Stock #: E4305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4305
  • Mileage 172,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Rogue or just a Nissan Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Rogues or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Rogue
* Finished in Black, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

