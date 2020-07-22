Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

83,880 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5569710
  • Stock #: FS:13515
  • VIN: 3N1CE2P1LEL351046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,880 KM

Vehicle Description

SPACIOUS INTERIORS, DECENT RIDE COMFORT & INEXPENSIVE *Backup Cam *Nicely Designed Dashboard *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

