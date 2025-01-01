Menu
2014 RAM 1500

119,835 KM

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

13132355

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9

519-434-2254

Used
119,835KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT5ES367034

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 367034
  • Mileage 119,835 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 RAM 1500