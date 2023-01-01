Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Subaru Forester

188,206 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Subaru Forester

LIMITED*AWD*2 SETS OF WHEELS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Forester

LIMITED*AWD*2 SETS OF WHEELS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1703977784
  2. 1703977785
  3. 1703977785
  4. 1703977785
  5. 1703977786
  6. 1703977786
  7. 1703977786
  8. 1703977786
  9. 1703977780
  10. 1703977784
  11. 1703977782
  12. 1703977782
  13. 1703977787
  14. 1703977783
  15. 1703977785
  16. 1703977777
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,206KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCHC0EH432121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,206 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2004 Honda CR-V EX-L*4WD*AUTO*ONLY 65KM*MINT*CERT for sale in London, ON
2004 Honda CR-V EX-L*4WD*AUTO*ONLY 65KM*MINT*CERT 65,050 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BLUETEC LOADED**ONLY 178KMS*7 PASS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BLUETEC LOADED**ONLY 178KMS*7 PASS*CERTIFIED 178,439 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester *WAGON*AWD*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 189KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Subaru Forester *WAGON*AWD*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 189KMS*CERT 189,310 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Forester