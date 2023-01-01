2014 Toyota Corolla GREAT CONDITION! MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Listing ID: 10618044

10618044 Stock #: OX:7521

OX:7521 VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC134524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,420 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

