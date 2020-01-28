Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE | 1 OWNER| BACK UP CAMERA| HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE | 1 OWNER| BACK UP CAMERA| HEATED SEATS

Location

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

1-800-701-5936

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,698

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4610256
  • Stock #: 228711
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0EC228711
Exterior Colour
Copper
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

LOW PAYMENTS OF ONLY $124 BI WEEKLY *** (WITH ZERO DOWN, APPLY ON FINANCE APP) @ 6.49% A.P.R./ 60 MOS/ BORROWING COST $2366. O.A.C.*

*ESTIMATE ONLY, actual figures may vary*


Our prices are all inclusive plus tax and licensing!


THIS CAR HAS UNDERGONE A 150 POINT INSPECTION AND DRIVES LIKE NEW! PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE, DON'T MISS A CHANCE TO OWN THIS BEAUTIFUL CAR.

CALL US TODAY FOR A VIEWING 1-800-701-5936


 ** FULLY CERTIFIED **/** 1 OWNER **/** NEWER TIRES **

**COMPLIMENTARY WARRANTY 12MOS/12000 KMS, $1500/CLAIM


MERRITT AUTO is a boutique style dealer with 25 years of finance and automotive experience and is proud to provide you with QUALITY and COMPETITIVE PRICED PRE-OWNED Vehicles that you MERRITT. All credit types are welcome; student, Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada. No matter what your credit situation is We will get you an Approval!!!.

VISIT US AT MERRITTAUTO.COM, FILL OUT THE CREDIT PRE-APROVAL APPLICATION 24/7 TO GET PRE-APROVED BY ONE OF OUR FINANCE MANAGERS.

Buy with confidence, We are OMVIC REGISTER and member of Used Car Dealers Association- UCDA

*SEE US FOR DETAILS!

Good credit , bad credit , new in canada , bankruptcy , proposal , divorce , no credit , no down , in house finance , dealer finance , low credit score , bad credit score , Ontario wide


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merritt Auto

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 74,000 KM
$13,446 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 95,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XLT|...
 127,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
Merritt Auto

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-701-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-701-5936

Send A Message