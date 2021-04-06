2014 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 3 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 6884670

6884670 VIN: 2T1BURHE4EC160154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,378 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

