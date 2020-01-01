Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LE

Location

McPhee Auto Sales

115 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5C9

519-659-2929

Contact Seller

$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,400KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4523250
  • Stock #: U0428
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV1EW150802
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Beautiful Toyota RV4 AWD! Well equipped SUV featuring economical 4 cylinder, Automatic, 4Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Heated W/S Wipers and more! Only 38,300km! Come see this today!

INCLUDES PEOPLES CHOICE BRONZE WARRANTY 12 MONTHS/12000KM WITH SEALS, GASKETS & ZERO DEDUCTABLE 

Contact information:

Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm 519 659 2929
McPhee Auto Sales & Service
115 Clarke Road
London,ON 
N5W 5C9
http://www.mcpheeauto.ca

Sales&Service: 866-906-1027
Gerald (Sales&Service):  226-700-8610 (txt only)

VEHICLE COMES WITH:
- FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATION
- FIRST OIL CHANGE FREE

HAGGLE-FREE BEST PRICE - You can be sure you are getting the best deal possible at McPhee Auto Sales because we use competitive market based fair pricing policy to help save you time, eliminate negotiation, and give you the peace of mind knowing that you are getting a great vehicle at an even better price.

FINANCING AVAILABLE
We take pride in each step of our certification process so you'll be completely satisfied with your vehicle purchased at Mcphee Auto Sales & Service

At McPhee Auto Sales we want you to become a lifetime customer! We service what we sell!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McPhee Auto Sales

2014 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 38,400 KM
$16,795 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX
 15,200 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 78,300 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
McPhee Auto Sales

McPhee Auto Sales

115 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5C9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-2929

Send A Message