$44,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-453-0480
2014 Toyota Sienna
LE Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10362519
- Stock #: TSL-682
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC4ES409762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TSL-682
- Mileage 93,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Condition, 2014 Toyota Sienna LE with BraunAbility Side Entry Power Conversion. Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp 29" x 52", Entry Height 56", Interior Height 60", Removable Front Seats for Wheelchair Placement, Includes Restraints for Wheelchair and Occupant.
Toyota and BraunAbility Quality and Reliability.
Contact Us to Book a Viewing Appointment.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.