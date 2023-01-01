Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

93,850 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

LE Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry Power

2014 Toyota Sienna

LE Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry Power

Location

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362519
  • Stock #: TSL-682
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC4ES409762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TSL-682
  • Mileage 93,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition, 2014 Toyota Sienna LE with BraunAbility Side Entry Power Conversion. Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp 29" x 52", Entry Height 56", Interior Height 60", Removable Front Seats for Wheelchair Placement, Includes Restraints for Wheelchair and Occupant.

Toyota and BraunAbility Quality and Reliability.

Contact Us to Book a Viewing Appointment.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Good Year Assurance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

