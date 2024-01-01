Menu
<p><span style=color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>5dr 7-Pass FWD Classic Silver on Gry Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!</span></p>

2014 Toyota Sienna

329,919 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna

5DR 7-PASS FWD

2014 Toyota Sienna

5DR 7-PASS FWD

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
329,919KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC8ES456338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 329,919 KM

Vehicle Description

5dr 7-Pass FWD Classic Silver on Gry Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where " Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

