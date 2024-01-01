$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna
5DR 7-PASS FWD
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
329,919KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC8ES456338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 329,919 KM
Vehicle Description
5dr 7-Pass FWD Classic Silver on Gry Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where " Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Toyota Sienna