2014 Toyota Venza

126,513 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

126,513KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5938272
  • Stock #: OX:5566
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB7EU082008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX:5566
  • Mileage 126,513 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OF THE BEST SPORT LOOKING, QUALITY SUVs | *Power and Heated Seats *Nicely Designed Dashboard *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

