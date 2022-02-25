$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Yaris
LE*HATCH*ONLY 133KMS*AUTO*GREAT ON FUEL*RELIABLE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,405KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8435103
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: VNKKTUD35EA006669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,405 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
