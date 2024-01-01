Menu
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

157,121 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4dr TDI Man Comfortline

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4dr TDI Man Comfortline

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9

519-434-2254

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,121KM
VIN 3VWML7AJ5EM624354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 624354
  • Mileage 157,121 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
519-434-2254

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon