2014 Volkswagen Jetta
COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This white Jetta boasts a sleek and modern design, with a spacious black interior that's perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its peppy I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Jetta offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It's also equipped with a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on your drives.
This Jetta has been meticulously maintained and comes with a comprehensive warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road. With just 172,098km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take on many more miles.
Here are five of this Jetta's most enticing features:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the push of a button.
- Certified: Drive with confidence knowing that this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a comprehensive warranty.
- Alloy Wheels: Turn heads with the stylish look and performance of alloy wheels.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless driving, especially in busy traffic.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the road with hands-free calling and music streaming.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Volkswagen Jetta at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. Contact us today to learn more and schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111