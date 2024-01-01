Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This white Jetta boasts a sleek and modern design, with a spacious black interior thats perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its peppy I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Jetta offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Its also equipped with a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on your drives.</p><p>This Jetta has been meticulously maintained and comes with a comprehensive warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road. With just 172,098km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take on many more miles.</p><p><strong>Here are five of this Jettas most enticing features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Certified:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a comprehensive warranty.</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Turn heads with the stylish look and performance of alloy wheels.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy smooth and effortless driving, especially in busy traffic.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the road with hands-free calling and music streaming.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Volkswagen Jetta at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. Contact us today to learn more and schedule a test drive.</p>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3VWDK7AJ1EM389289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
