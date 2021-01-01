Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

103,930 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 6369656
  2. 6369656
  3. 6369656
  4. 6369656
  5. 6369656
  6. 6369656
  7. 6369656
  8. 6369656
  9. 6369656
  10. 6369656
  11. 6369656
  12. 6369656
  13. 6369656
  14. 6369656
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6369656
  • Stock #: OX:5644
  • VIN: 3VWL07AJ8EM337059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,930 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful VW-JETTA-HIGHLINE-LHR-RF-P/H SEATS-PWR GRP-ALLOYS-WHITE loaded with Features and Power! Regardless of Your Credit History TEXT US 519-702-8888 for a QUICK APPROVAL. Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2020 Hyundai KONA
 18,173 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback
 102,242 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Coupe
 59,821 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory