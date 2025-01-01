Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

332,465 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle
12131727

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1738026162
  2. 1738026165
  3. 1738026169
  4. 1738026171
  5. 1738026174
  6. 1738026177
  7. 1738026181
  8. 1738026184
  9. 1738026186
  10. 1738026189
  11. 1738026191
  12. 1738026194
  13. 1738026197
  14. 1738026199
  15. 1738026201
  16. 1738026204
  17. 1738026207
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
332,465KM
As Is Condition
VIN WVGJV3AXTEW514432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 332,465 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2000 Honda CR-V SE, LOW KMS, ONLY 40,000KMS, AUTO, 4X4, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2000 Honda CR-V SE, LOW KMS, ONLY 40,000KMS, AUTO, 4X4, AS IS 40,600 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan NV200 SV, AUTO, MINI CARGO, 4 CYL, ONLY 107KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2015 Nissan NV200 SV, AUTO, MINI CARGO, 4 CYL, ONLY 107KMS, CERT 107,790 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 2.4L, 4 CYLINDER, WELL MAINTAINED, CERT for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 2.4L, 4 CYLINDER, WELL MAINTAINED, CERT 164,461 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan