Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Audi Q5

75,000 KM

Details Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Quattro

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1701989349
  2. 1701989349
  3. 1701989349
  4. 1701989349
  5. 1701989349
  6. 1701989349
  7. 1701989348
  8. 1701989348
  9. 1701989348
  10. 1701989349
  11. 1701989349
  12. 1701989349
  13. 1701989347
  14. 1701989349
  15. 1701989349
  16. 1701989349
  17. 1701989349
  18. 1701989349
  19. 1701989349
  20. 1701989349
  21. 1701989349
  22. 1701989349
  23. 1701989349
  24. 1701989349
  25. 1701989348
  26. 1701989348
  27. 1701989349
  28. 1701989349
  29. 1701989349
  30. 1701989349
  31. 1701989348
  32. 1701989348
  33. 1701989349
  34. 1701989349
  35. 1701989348
  36. 1701989348
  37. 1701989348
  38. 1701989348
  39. 1701989348
  40. 1701989349
  41. 1701989348
  42. 1701989349
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1MFCFP1FA081772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA 4WD for sale in London, ON
2010 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA 4WD 138,000 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi Q5 Technik S-Line Quattro for sale in London, ON
2014 Audi Q5 Technik S-Line Quattro 111,000 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD SR5 for sale in London, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD SR5 111,000 KM $36,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q5