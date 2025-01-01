Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Audi TT

151,000 KM

Details Features

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Audi TT

S line Competition Quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12281526

2015 Audi TT

S line Competition Quattro

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1741975983
  2. 1741975985
  3. 1741975984
  4. 1741975988
  5. 1741975989
  6. 1741975985
  7. 1741975989
  8. 1741975985
  9. 1741975989
  10. 1741975989
  11. 1741975989
  12. 1741975985
  13. 1741975988
  14. 1741975985
  15. 1741975985
  16. 1741975984
  17. 1741975986
  18. 1741975984
  19. 1741975989
  20. 1741975984
  21. 1741975986
  22. 1741975985
  23. 1741975984
  24. 1741975985
  25. 1741975989
  26. 1741975986
  27. 1741975986
  28. 1741975984
  29. 1741975985
  30. 1741975985
  31. 1741975985
  32. 1741975984
  33. 1741975984
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN TRUBFAFK4F1001067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Premier for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Premier 128,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in London, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 128,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew 233,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Audi TT