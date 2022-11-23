Menu
2015 BMW 4 Series

241,556 KM

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

241,556KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9333499
  • Stock #: E4396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 241,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 4 Series or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw 4 Seriess or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 4 SERIES!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 4 SERIES INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 4 series
* Finished in Black, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Sunroof/Moonroof
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
Electric Mirrors
USB Input
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
Voice Command/Recognition
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
LEATHER INTERIORS

Email Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

