2015 BMW 4 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 5 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9333499

9333499 Stock #: E4396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 241,556 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features Keyless GO Electric Mirrors USB Input TELESCOPE 5 PASSENGERS Voice Command/Recognition 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Mats LEATHER INTERIORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.