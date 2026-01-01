$16,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 BMW 5 Series
528i xDrive AWD
2015 BMW 5 Series
528i xDrive AWD
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA5A7C58FD620998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
2015 Acura TLX SH AWD V6 159,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 8FT Box 181,000 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD 123,000 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2015 BMW 5 Series