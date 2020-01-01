Menu
2015 BMW 5 Series

2015 BMW 5 Series

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,011KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4470153
  • Stock #: FS13028
  • VIN: WBA5B3C5XFD546828
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LUXURY DEFINED



*M Package

*Navigation

*Leather

*Power Roof

*Backup Cam

*Parking Aid

*Xenon Lights

*Keyless Start

*Premium Sound

*HD Radio

*Heated Power Seats

*Quick Acceleration

*Spacious Interior

*Alloy Rims



APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

