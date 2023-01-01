$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Encore
162,015KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10024329
- Stock #: CONS02062023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Safety
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
Second Row Folding Seat
Navigation Aid
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Front Legroom40.80 In.
Rear Headroom38.80 In.
