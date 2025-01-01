Menu
2015 Cadillac CTS

165,000 KM

$15,491

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Cadillac CTS

2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD

13146604

2015 Cadillac CTS

2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AX5SX5F0131539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$15,491

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

