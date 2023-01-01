2015 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 V8 6.2 L MINT MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

$44,995 + taxes & licensing
6 1 , 3 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10472994

10472994 VIN: 2G1FM1EP1F9801392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 61,344 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Adjustable Pedals DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Security Anti-Theft Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Power Antenna Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Ventilated Seats Additional Features Premium Audio Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

