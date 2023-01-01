Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

61,344 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

ZL1 V8 6.2 L MINT MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

61,344KM
Used
  • VIN: 2G1FM1EP1F9801392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 61,344 KM

Vehicle Description

ZL1 V8 6.2 L ** Aftermarket exhaust SOUND AMAZING

WE FINANCE NAV H-SEATS R-CAM LOADED!
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Power Antenna

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Seating

Ventilated Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

