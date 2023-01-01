Menu
2015 Chevrolet City Express

184,248 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Chevrolet City Express

2015 Chevrolet City Express

*MINI CARGO VAN*4 CYLINDER*GREAT FOR DELIVERY*CERT

2015 Chevrolet City Express

*MINI CARGO VAN*4 CYLINDER*GREAT FOR DELIVERY*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,248KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9564340
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N63M0YN0FK693703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 184,248 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

