2015 Chevrolet City Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 2 4 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564340

9564340 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 3N63M0YN0FK693703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 184,248 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.