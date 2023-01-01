$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet City Express
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
184,563KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9966809
- Stock #: 1064
- VIN: 3N63M0YN0FK693703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,563 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
