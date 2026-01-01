$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS CERTIFIED
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,260 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? At Dino's Cars, we have a fantastic Certified Pre-Owned 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS ready to hit the road with you. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior that turns heads, complemented by a comfortable and practical grey interior. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey, the Cruze offers a smooth and responsive driving experience thanks to its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Its 4-door sedan body style makes it incredibly versatile, perfect for commuting, running errands, or weekend getaways with friends or family.
This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS has a well-maintained 130,260 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures. As a CERTIFIED vehicle, it has undergone a rigorous inspection, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. You can trust that this Cruze has been thoroughly checked and is in excellent condition, ready to serve as your dependable daily driver. Come on down to Dino's Cars and see why this Chevrolet Cruze is such a smart choice for anyone seeking quality and value in their next vehicle.
Here are five features that make this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS truly stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Cruze has passed a comprehensive inspection, offering you peace of mind and a worry-free ownership experience.
- Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience with the user-friendly automatic transmission, perfect for easy city driving and relaxed highway cruising.
- Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get great mileage and keep more money in your pocket with the Cruze's efficient gasoline engine, making every trip more economical.
- Versatile 4-Door Sedan Design: The classic sedan silhouette provides easy access for passengers and ample storage space, making it the ideal companion for all your daily needs and adventures.
- Sleek Silver Exterior: Make a statement with the eye-catching silver exterior, offering a timeless and sophisticated look that's sure to impress wherever you go.
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519-601-9620