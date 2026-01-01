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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? At Dinos Cars, we have a fantastic <strong>Certified Pre-Owned 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS</strong> ready to hit the road with you. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior that turns heads, complemented by a comfortable and practical grey interior. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey, the Cruze offers a smooth and responsive driving experience thanks to its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Its 4-door sedan body style makes it incredibly versatile, perfect for commuting, running errands, or weekend getaways with friends or family.</p><p>This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS has a well-maintained 130,260 kilometers on the odometer, meaning its ready for many more adventures. As a CERTIFIED vehicle, it has undergone a rigorous inspection, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. You can trust that this Cruze has been thoroughly checked and is in excellent condition, ready to serve as your dependable daily driver. Come on down to Dinos Cars and see why this Chevrolet Cruze is such a smart choice for anyone seeking quality and value in their next vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Assurance:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Cruze has passed a comprehensive inspection, offering you peace of mind and a worry-free ownership experience.</li><li><strong>Effortless Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience with the user-friendly automatic transmission, perfect for easy city driving and relaxed highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine:</strong> Get great mileage and keep more money in your pocket with the Cruzes efficient gasoline engine, making every trip more economical.</li><li><strong>Versatile 4-Door Sedan Design:</strong> The classic sedan silhouette provides easy access for passengers and ample storage space, making it the ideal companion for all your daily needs and adventures.</li><li><strong>Sleek Silver Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with the eye-catching silver exterior, offering a timeless and sophisticated look thats sure to impress wherever you go.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

130,260 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14177629

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

  1. 1780004432578
  2. 1780004433058
  3. 1780004433480
  4. 1780004433913
  5. 1780004434348
  6. 1780004434802
  7. 1780004435332
  8. 1780004435760
  9. 1780004436188
  10. 1780004436601
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  12. 1780004437491
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,260KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH1F7180913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,260 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? At Dino's Cars, we have a fantastic Certified Pre-Owned 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS ready to hit the road with you. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior that turns heads, complemented by a comfortable and practical grey interior. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey, the Cruze offers a smooth and responsive driving experience thanks to its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Its 4-door sedan body style makes it incredibly versatile, perfect for commuting, running errands, or weekend getaways with friends or family.

This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS has a well-maintained 130,260 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures. As a CERTIFIED vehicle, it has undergone a rigorous inspection, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. You can trust that this Cruze has been thoroughly checked and is in excellent condition, ready to serve as your dependable daily driver. Come on down to Dino's Cars and see why this Chevrolet Cruze is such a smart choice for anyone seeking quality and value in their next vehicle.

Here are five features that make this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS truly stand out:

  • Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Cruze has passed a comprehensive inspection, offering you peace of mind and a worry-free ownership experience.
  • Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience with the user-friendly automatic transmission, perfect for easy city driving and relaxed highway cruising.
  • Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get great mileage and keep more money in your pocket with the Cruze's efficient gasoline engine, making every trip more economical.
  • Versatile 4-Door Sedan Design: The classic sedan silhouette provides easy access for passengers and ample storage space, making it the ideal companion for all your daily needs and adventures.
  • Sleek Silver Exterior: Make a statement with the eye-catching silver exterior, offering a timeless and sophisticated look that's sure to impress wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2015 Chevrolet Cruze