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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a stylish and well-equipped sedan thats ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures? Dinos Cars is excited to present this vibrant red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ RS CERTIFIED. With its sleek design and a comfortable black interior, this Cruze is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich vehicle. This particular model has 140,533 km on the odometer, meaning its been well-traveled and is eager for many more miles of driving pleasure.</p><p>This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS trim offers a premium driving experience with a focus on comfort and technology. The sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a practical option for various lifestyles. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on the highway, youll appreciate the smooth automatic transmission and the efficient front-wheel-drive system.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS CERTIFIED that truly sizzle:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Assurance:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Cruze has undergone rigorous inspection and meets high standards, offering you peace of mind with your purchase.</li><li><strong>Sporty RS Package:</strong> Elevate your style with the RS trims distinctive exterior enhancements, giving this red sedan an undeniably athletic and eye-catching presence.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Black Interior:</strong> Sink into the refined comfort of the black interior, designed for both driver and passenger enjoyment on every journey.</li><li><strong>Feature-Rich LTZ Trim:</strong> Experience a higher level of refinement and technology, with the LTZ trim packing in premium amenities to enhance your driving.</li><li><strong>Vibrant Red Exterior:</strong> Make a statement on the road with this striking red finish, ensuring your Cruze stands out from the crowd and reflects your personal style.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

140,533 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LTZ RS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14403841.821788681?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34145

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LTZ RS CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,533KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PG5SB1F7214803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,533 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a stylish and well-equipped sedan that's ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures? Dino's Cars is excited to present this vibrant red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ RS CERTIFIED. With its sleek design and a comfortable black interior, this Cruze is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich vehicle. This particular model has 140,533 km on the odometer, meaning it's been well-traveled and is eager for many more miles of driving pleasure.

This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS trim offers a premium driving experience with a focus on comfort and technology. The sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a practical option for various lifestyles. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on the highway, you'll appreciate the smooth automatic transmission and the efficient front-wheel-drive system.

Here are 5 features of this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS CERTIFIED that truly sizzle:

  • Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Cruze has undergone rigorous inspection and meets high standards, offering you peace of mind with your purchase.
  • Sporty RS Package: Elevate your style with the RS trim's distinctive exterior enhancements, giving this red sedan an undeniably athletic and eye-catching presence.
  • Luxurious Black Interior: Sink into the refined comfort of the black interior, designed for both driver and passenger enjoyment on every journey.
  • Feature-Rich LTZ Trim: Experience a higher level of refinement and technology, with the LTZ trim packing in premium amenities to enhance your driving.
  • Vibrant Red Exterior: Make a statement on the road with this striking red finish, ensuring your Cruze stands out from the crowd and reflects your personal style.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2015 Chevrolet Cruze