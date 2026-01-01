$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LTZ RS CERTIFIED
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LTZ RS CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,533 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a stylish and well-equipped sedan that's ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures? Dino's Cars is excited to present this vibrant red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ RS CERTIFIED. With its sleek design and a comfortable black interior, this Cruze is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich vehicle. This particular model has 140,533 km on the odometer, meaning it's been well-traveled and is eager for many more miles of driving pleasure.
This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS trim offers a premium driving experience with a focus on comfort and technology. The sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a practical option for various lifestyles. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on the highway, you'll appreciate the smooth automatic transmission and the efficient front-wheel-drive system.
Here are 5 features of this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ RS CERTIFIED that truly sizzle:
- Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with confidence knowing this Cruze has undergone rigorous inspection and meets high standards, offering you peace of mind with your purchase.
- Sporty RS Package: Elevate your style with the RS trim's distinctive exterior enhancements, giving this red sedan an undeniably athletic and eye-catching presence.
- Luxurious Black Interior: Sink into the refined comfort of the black interior, designed for both driver and passenger enjoyment on every journey.
- Feature-Rich LTZ Trim: Experience a higher level of refinement and technology, with the LTZ trim packing in premium amenities to enhance your driving.
- Vibrant Red Exterior: Make a statement on the road with this striking red finish, ensuring your Cruze stands out from the crowd and reflects your personal style.
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