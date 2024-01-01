$8,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT FWD 4dr
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT FWD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,668KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK8F6120590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,668 KM
Vehicle Description
LT FWD 4dr "Full Tank of gas" ! Classic Gold on Blk Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen Clean Clean @ bartscars.ca where " Barts the Best " so Be Smart See Bart today
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
2015 Chevrolet Equinox