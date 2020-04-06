Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Certified - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Certified - Bluetooth

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

  1. 4844967
  2. 4844967
  3. 4844967
  4. 4844967
  5. 4844967
  6. 4844967
  7. 4844967
  8. 4844967
  9. 4844967
  10. 4844967
  11. 4844967
  12. 4844967
  13. 4844967
  14. 4844967
  15. 4844967
  16. 4844967
  17. 4844967
  18. 4844967
  19. 4844967
  20. 4844967
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,647KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844967
  • Stock #: 118198
  • VIN: 1G11C5SLXFF206909
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu provides peaceful and pleasant ride yet still remains one of the best looking sedans in its segment, inside and out. This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today in London.

The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 85,647 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Air conditioning with humidity sensor
  • Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
  • Tire sealant and inflator kit
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke
  • SiriusXM
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Gear select, manual mode
  • Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
  • Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Headlamps, projector type
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Window trim, bright, side
  • Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
  • Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind
  • Voice recognition for phone, music and radio
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
  • Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
  • Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
  • Trunk release, power located in CHMSL decklid, push button open on key fob
  • Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
  • Defogger, rear-window
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
  • Console, overhead
  • Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
  • Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
  • Dead pedal, driver
  • Brake Assist, panic
  • Braking control, ECM grade
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
  • Door and window locks, rear child security
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
  • Windows, power with Express-Down on all
  • Battery, 95AH
  • Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)
  • Tire, spare, not desired
  • Wheel, spare, not desired
  • Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...
  • OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service available in select markets. Terms and conditions...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Chevrolet Malib...
 951 KM
$34,353 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,098 KM
$61,730 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 10,503 KM
$34,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Send A Message