2015 Chevrolet Silverado
HIGH COUNTRY CREW CAB
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
Used
216,307KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E6099
- Mileage 216,307 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado
* Finished in White, makes this Chevrolet look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Reverse Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Parking Distance Control
Power Folding Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
VEHICLES
Heated Seats: Front Only
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Radio AM/FM/CD
Seat Covering Type: Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Chevrolet Silverado