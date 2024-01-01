Menu
<p>LTZ Z71 Black on Black Beauty Must Be Seen !</p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

235,673 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Z71

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Z71

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,673KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC3FG434329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,673 KM

Vehicle Description

LTZ Z71 Black on Black Beauty Must Be Seen !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500