2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,174KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4380669
  • Stock #: OX5169
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC7FG191685
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
OFFERS A USEFUL SHAPE IN A SMART PACKAGE THAT'S MORE PRACTICAL THAN IT IS STYLISH





*V8

*4X4

*MBRP Exhaust

*Alloy Rims

*Excellent Performance

*Affordable and Valuable

*Responsive Acceleration

*High Quality Interior

*Smooth Engine

*Fuel Efficient



APPLY FOR A TRUCK THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

