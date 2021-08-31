2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 8 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7600870

7600870 Stock #: 865433-OX:5951

865433-OX:5951 VIN: 3GCUKREC0FG296967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,858 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.