Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

99,000 KM

Details Features

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 4WD Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 4WD Crew Cab

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165554
  • Stock #: 2679A
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC7FG243079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power rear sliding window
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Lane Assist
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2012 Audi A7 S-Line ...
 110,000 KM
$23,991 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A3 S-Line ...
 48,000 KM
$27,991 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 S-Line ...
 86,000 KM
$27,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory