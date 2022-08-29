2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 5 7 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9298894

9298894 Stock #: 2752

2752 VIN: 3GCUKTEC1FG285182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,570 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

