Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Trax

98,287 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Trax

Watch This Vehicle
12142989

2015 Chevrolet Trax

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1738292285
  2. 1738292287
  3. 1738292290
  4. 1738292292
  5. 1738292295
  6. 1738292297
  7. 1738292299
  8. 1738292302
  9. 1738292305
  10. 1738292308
  11. 1738292310
  12. 1738292314
  13. 1738292318
  14. 1738292320
  15. 1738292322
  16. 1738292327
  17. 1738292330
  18. 1738292332
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,287KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNCJLSBXFL146659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Golf 48,006 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Sienna for sale in London, ON
2008 Toyota Sienna 195,650 MI $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500, HIGH ROOF, EXTENDED, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500, HIGH ROOF, EXTENDED, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS 942,566 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Trax