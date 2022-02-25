Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

124,346 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

LT

LT

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,346KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8366754
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSBXFL135387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean Fuel Saver WOW !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

