2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
124,346KM
- Listing ID: 8366754
- VIN: 3GNCJRSBXFL135387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,346 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean Fuel Saver WOW !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
