2015 Chrysler Town & Country

97,077 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

  • Listing ID: 5379569
  • Stock #: FS: 13391
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG7FR654148

97,077KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS: 13391
  • Mileage 97,077 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery GREAT CHOICE FOR SHOPPERS LOOKING FOR THE BEST FLEXIBILITY AND FEATURES *Navigation *Power Lift Gate *Power Sliding Doors *Backup Cam *Satellite Radio *Responsive Acceleration *Elegant Interior *Alloy Rims *Smooth Engine *Good Safety and visibility APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Sunroof
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

