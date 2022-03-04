Menu
2015 Dodge Charger

136,798 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

RT Scat Pack*392 SRT 6.4L HEMI*RED INTERIOR*485HP

RT Scat Pack*392 SRT 6.4L HEMI*RED INTERIOR*485HP

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,798KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8474163
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2C3CDXGJXFH880528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,798 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

